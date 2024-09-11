ADVERTISEMENT

BSF jawan injured in unprovoked firing by Pak troops in Jammu’s Akhnoor: officials

Published - September 11, 2024 08:33 am IST - Jammu

The BSF has been put on alert ‘to avert any aggression by the enemy’

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel was injured in “an unprovoked firing incident” from across the International Border in Akhnoor area of Jammu on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place around 02.35 a.m. “An incident of unprovoked firing was reported in Akhnoor area from across the border. In this incident, one BSF constable, Durba Jyoti Das, sustained injuries. He was subsequently shifted to hospital,” the BSF said.

A befitting response was given by the BSF, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSF has been put on alert “to avert any aggression by the enemy”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ceasefire violation between the two countries has been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. Last year, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in the Ramgarh sector, the first loss of life on the Indian side in more than three years.

The latest ceasefire violation comes days ahead of the first phase of the three-phase assembly elections scheduled on September 18. The second phase of the elections will be held on September 25 followed by the third phase on October 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US