BSF jawan injured in unprovoked firing by Pak troops in Jammu’s Akhnoor: officials

The BSF has been put on alert ‘to avert any aggression by the enemy’

Published - September 11, 2024 08:33 am IST - Jammu

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel was injured in “an unprovoked firing incident” from across the International Border in Akhnoor area of Jammu on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

The incident took place around 02.35 a.m. “An incident of unprovoked firing was reported in Akhnoor area from across the border. In this incident, one BSF constable, Durba Jyoti Das, sustained injuries. He was subsequently shifted to hospital,” the BSF said.

A befitting response was given by the BSF, officials said.

The BSF has been put on alert “to avert any aggression by the enemy”.

The ceasefire violation between the two countries has been very rare ever since India and Pakistan renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. Last year, a BSF jawan was killed in Pakistan Rangers firing in the Ramgarh sector, the first loss of life on the Indian side in more than three years.

The latest ceasefire violation comes days ahead of the first phase of the three-phase assembly elections scheduled on September 18. The second phase of the elections will be held on September 25 followed by the third phase on October 1.

(With inputs from PTI)

