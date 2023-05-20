BSF intercepts three Pakistani drones, seizes 2.60 kg drugs

May 20, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday intercepted three Pakistani drones, two of which were seized from different locations along the international border in Punjab.

The first drone was spotted around 8.30 p.m. near a Dhariwal border outpost. The BSF troops fired eight rounds and subsequently seized the drone from an open field.

About half-an-hour later, security personnel saw a drone near the Pulmoran outpost. The flying object fell down on the Pakistani side.

The same day, around 9.30 p.m., the BSF personnel heard a buzzing sound of a suspected flying object coming from the Pakistan territory to the Indian side, close to the Daoke post.

Around 10 p.m., another team spotted a Quadcopter DJI Matrics. It was seized with a consignment of 2.60 kg of suspected heroin from a farm field in the Rattan Khurd border outpost area.