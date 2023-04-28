ADVERTISEMENT

BSF intercepts Pak drone in Gurdaspur sector, forcing it to return

April 28, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST - Gurdaspur

ANI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the area where a Pakistani drone was spotted in Gurdaspur. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

The Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday, April 28, 2023, intercepted a drone infiltrating from Pakistan in Punjab's Gurdaspur sector by firing at it forcing it to return, officials said.

"A drone entering from the Pakistan side has been intercepted (by fire) by alert BSF troops in Gurdaspur Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pakistan. Search operation underway," BSF Punjab Frontier tweeted. More details awaited.

Also read: Captured 22 drones smuggling weapons, drugs across border in 2022: BSF

Moreover, on April 26, the BSF intercepted a drone infiltrating from the Pakistan side by opening fire at it.

"A rogue drone entering from the Pak side was intercepted with firing by alert BSF troops in Amritsar Sector. On being fired, the drone returned back to Pak side", BSF said in a statement.

On March 28, BSF shot down a Pakistani drone in Amritsar soon after it entered Indian territory carrying a consignment of contraband items, the paramilitary force said.

The drone was shot down in the Amritsar when the BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the flying object. It was recovered the next day morning during a search operation conducted by the border guarding force. The drone entered Indian territory from Pakistan and it was detected in the area of Border Outpost Rajatal in the Amritsar Sector, said the BSF.

