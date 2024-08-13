BSF holds 83 flag meetings with BGB to monitor situation along Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has held 83 flag meetings with Border Guards Bangladesh in the past three days, in conformity with the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), to monitor the current situation in the neighbouring country, the BSF said on Tuesday (August 13, 2024). A senior BSF official told The Hindu that in the past three days, no gathering of people had been reported along the eastern border. From August 5-9, four such instances were reported from the north Bengal border.

The first meeting of the five-member committee constituted by the MHA to communicate with the Bangladesh authorities “to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there” was held on August 10.

The BSF reached out to their counterparts in the BGB up to the company commander level, and the border guarding forces had around 241 ‘simultaneous coordinating patrolling’ exercises in vulnerable areas along the Bangladesh border.

The BSF in a statement appreciated the BGB’s role. “While appreciating the BGB Role in preventing the Bangladeshi nationals coming to border, BSF authorities impressed upon to protect safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh. It may be mentioned that BGB has not only been cooperating with BSF on International Border on operational matters but also taking all steps for safety of Indian citizens and people belonging to minority communities in Bangladesh in collaboration with their civil authorities,” the BSF said.

The BSF said that on August 9, when 1,500 Bangladeshi nationals had assembled near zero line on the Cooch Behar border in north Bengal, the BGB had made efforts in collaboration with the civil authorities of Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat district to persuade them to return.

The BSF said that in the bilateral field meetings, matters related to border security and other mutual interests were also discussed. “Also, Commanders devised channels for effective coordinated mechanism to share real time information on various operational matters with the BGB,” the BSF said.

Additionally, 232 meetings have been conducted with Indian villagers residing along the eastern border to make them aware of the prevalent situation on Bangladesh, and to seek their cooperation in border management.

“BSF is in active communication with BGB at all levels through available channels to monitor security scenario and prepared to address any kind of unforeseen situation along Indo-Bangladesh,” the BSF said.

After former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and escaped to India on August 5, violence erupted in the neighbouring country, and in several cases, members of the Hindu community, and their temples and shops were specifically targeted.

The BSF, deployed along India’s 4,096 km International Border with India, is on a heightened vigil.

