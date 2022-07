BSF hands back 3-yr-old Pak boy who accidentally reached border

PTI July 02, 2022 09:12 IST

PTI July 02, 2022 09:12 IST

The incident happened in Ferozepur sector around 7 pm on July 1, 2022, when the troops noticed a child crying near the IB fence.

A file photo of a point near the Zero Line on the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur, Punjab. Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A three-year-old Pakistani boy, who inadvertently reached the International Border (IB) in Punjab, has been handed over to his family by the BSF, officials said on Saturday, July 2, 2022. The incident was reported in Ferozepur sector of the State at around 7 pm on Friday, July 1, 2022, when the Border Security Force troops noticed a child who stood crying near the IB fence. Noticing this, the BSF field commander sought an immediate flag meeting with the Pakistani Rangers so that he could be handed back, they said. The child was shortly handed over to the Rangers in the presence of his father, the officials said.



