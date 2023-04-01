ADVERTISEMENT

BSF firing pushes back suspected Pakistani drone spotted along IB in Jammu

April 01, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Jammu

A massive search operation is underway to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped by the drone, a BSF spokesperson said

PTI

Image for representational purpose only | Photo Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) on April 1 said its troops opened fire at a suspected Pakistani drone along the International Border here, forcing it to retreat.

A massive search operation is underway to ensure no weapons or narcotics were airdropped by the drone, a BSF spokesperson said.

"A blinking light (of a suspected drone) was observed around 12:15 a.m. (Saturday) on the IB in night in the general area of Ramgarh. Alert troops fired towards the blinking light due to which it (drone) was forced to return," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the area was being searched thoroughly.

Official sources said over two dozen rounds were fired by the BSF in Arnia sector to bring down the suspected drone but it managed to return to the Pakistani side.

A vast area was cordoned off by the BSF and a search operation was underway when the last reports were received, they said.

This is the second such incident in the past two weeks.

The BSF had fired at a Pakistani drone at the Chamliyal border post in Samba district on March 22, preventing it from flying into India.

According to security officials, Pakistan-based terror groups use drones to smuggle arms and narcotics into Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US