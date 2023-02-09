ADVERTISEMENT

BSF firing pushes back Pak drone spotted near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

February 09, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Chandigarh

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb to chase it away.

PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the area where a Pakistani drone was spotted in Gurdaspur. File photo | Photo Credit: ANI

A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it.  The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, said the official.

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb, said the official.

A search operation was underway, said the official.

