BSF firing pushes back Pak drone spotted near border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

February 09, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Chandigarh

A Pakistani drone was spotted close to the International Border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab, a BSF official said on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Also read | Captured 22 drones smuggling weapons, drugs across border in 2022: BSF

The unmanned aerial vehicle flew back to Pakistan after the Border Security Force troops fired at it. The drone was spotted near Adia border outpost in Gurdaspur at around 9:40 pm on Wednesday, said the official.

The BSF troops fired 16 rounds at the Pakistani drone and also used an illumination bomb, said the official.

A search operation was underway, said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT