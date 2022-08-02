India

BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu

A search operation by the BSF and the police has been launched after an unidentified flying object with a blinking light was detected on August 1 night in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad
PTI Jammu August 02, 2022 09:45 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 09:45 IST

The Border Service Force opened fire at a flying object near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

The unidentified flying object with a blinking light was detected at 9.35 pm on Monday as it tried to intrude into the Indian territory from across the border, he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also read: 133 drones sighted along Pak. border in 2 years, Punjab tells House panel

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire and the blinking light was not observed thereafter, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A search operation was launched in the area along with police and other agencies, the officer said, adding nothing has been recovered so far.

Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules, arrested seven of its members and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 35 drone sorties from Pakistan.

Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drones in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
national security
armed Forces
Jammu and Kashmir
terrorism (crime)
Read more...