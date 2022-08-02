BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu

A search operation by the BSF and the police has been launched after an unidentified flying object with a blinking light was detected on August 1 night in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

August 02, 2022 09:45 IST

A search operation was launched in the area

The Border Service Force opened fire at a flying object near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The unidentified flying object with a blinking light was detected at 9.35 pm on Monday as it tried to intrude into the Indian territory from across the border, he said. Advertisement Advertisement Also read: 133 drones sighted along Pak. border in 2 years, Punjab tells House panel The Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire and the blinking light was not observed thereafter, he added. A search operation was launched in the area along with police and other agencies, the officer said, adding nothing has been recovered so far. Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules, arrested seven of its members and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 35 drone sorties from Pakistan. Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drones in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

