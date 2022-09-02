BSF develops drone-based tear gas launcher for riot control

A BSF official said the technology will help in dropping multiple grenades at a time at accurate location.

| Video Credit: Special Arrangement

In a first, the Border Security Force (BSF) has developed a drone-based tear smoke launcher to control riots and other crowd control situations.

The BSF said in a statement on Friday that its tear smoke unit (TSU) in Tekanpur, Gwalior has developed a ‘Drone Tear Smoke Launcher’ for dropping munitions from unmanned aerial vehicles/drones which will be a potential force multiplier to the security forces in law-and-order management.

“The chances of injuries from debris of the launched grenades will be minimal. The user can drop the grenades at a precise location, unlike the ones fired manually from a gun,” said a BSF official.

The 42nd Annual Governing Body Meeting of the unit was held on Friday under the Chairmanship of Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General, BSF.

Mr. Singh said that TSU is effectively producing and supplying anti-riot tear smoke munitions to all police forces in India for managing law-and-order situation. He said that indigenous production of non-lethal munitions by TSU has reduced the country’s dependence on foreign munition.

“Timely and effective utilisation of the TSU munitions have saved valuable human lives and public assets worth crores,” the BSF said.