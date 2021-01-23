BSF detects underground tunnel along International Border in Jammu

A cross-border tunnel — around 150-metre-long and 30-foot-deep — was unearthed by the Border Security Forces along the International Border in Jammu on January 23, the fourth such tunnel found in the past six months.
A BSF spokesman said the tunnel was detected in Jammu’s Pansar area following specific intelligence inputs and was opening up near a fence erected by the BSF “to push trained and armed militants”.
Also read | Recovery of tunnels, drones proof of Pakistan’s hostility towards India: Union Minister
"As part of a tunnel detection drive (along the border) on Saturday (January 23) morning, the BSF detected the tunnel between Border Post Number 14 and 15," the spokesman said.
The BSF said Pakistan border outposts, identified as Abhiyal Dogra and Kingre-de-kothe in Sakargarh district, are located opposite to the area where the tunnel was dug up. “The tunnel is 150 metres long and 30 feet deep in size. The BSF troops had to dig it out,” the BSF said.
The BSF had also shot down a Pakistani hexacopter (drone) carrying loads of weapons and ammunition in June 2020 around the same spot. “An infiltration bid was also foiled in November 2019 in the same area,” the BSF said.
A tunnel — around 150-metre-long, 15 to 20-foot-deep and 3-foot-wide — was detected on November 22, 2020. On January 13, another such tunnel — around 30-foot-deep and 150-metre-long — was spotted in Jammu's Samba district.
The tunnel unearthed on January 23 is the fourth such tunnel busted in the last six months in Jammu's Samba, Hiranagar and Kathua areas. “Around 10 such tunnels were unearthed in Jammu region in the past one year,” officials said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath