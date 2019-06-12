BSF delegation in Dhaka

A ten member Border Security Force (BSF) delegation will be on a three-day visit to Dhaka Tuesday onwards to discuss various issues along the eastern border with their counterparts- the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB)

The delegation led by BSF Director General Rajni Kant Mishra would discuss trans-border crimes like smuggling of cattle, fake Indian currency notes, gold, narcotics and psychotropic substances from across the border.

At the 48th delegation level border coordination conference, the BSF would also raise the issue of “Indian insurgent groups based in Bangladesh,” said an official.

Prevention of illegal migration and human trafficking, extension of crime free zone along Assam and Tripura frontiers as well as to be discussed too.