BSF continuously thwarting efforts to destabilise border areas, says Vice President

Speaking at the Border Security Force’s Sainik Sammelan in Jaisalmer on Friday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar appreciated the force’s efforts in safeguarding India, its people, and its interests. He said efforts were being made currently by “enemies of the country” to create an atmosphere of instability in border areas through infiltration and smuggling – efforts that the BSF was thwarting continuously and making people in border areas feel safe and secure.

The BSF is responsible for safeguarding India’s borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“There was a time when even nails were imported but now we are exporting defence equipment. Aircraft carrier Vikrant was built in the country, frigates were built in the country, Tejas was built, missiles were made and this was possible because you maintain peace on the borders,” the Vice President said in his address.

He called BSF jawans messengers of peace - “because of you India is a messenger of peace in the world and it is a matter of pride that the BSF is the largest border guarding force in the world”.

“Every Indian should always keep national interest supreme, it is very painful It happens when someone tarnishes the institutions of India for some monetary or political gain,” he said as per a statement issued by the Vice President’s secretariat.

Mr. Dhankhar on Thursday also visited the BSF’s Bawalianwala border outpost in Jaisalmer and met the soldiers deployed there. He also paid tributes to martyred jawans at the “Tanot Vijay Stambh”.

Addressing the BSF jawans at the Jaisalmer event, Mr. Dhankhar said, “The border which you are defending, on the other side, there is a wily enemy, an enemy who has no qualms, not believing in peace and harmony.”

“There can be no greater morale than the fact that 34 years ago the country’s gold was mortgaged to save the economy,” Mr. Dhankhar said, adding this was because “our foreign exchange was low” and “today our foreign exchange is above ₹600 billion”. “Your participation also contributes to this. The day your eye is off the ball, progress will stop, that is why I say your contribution is decisive,” the Vice President said.

Mr. Dhankhar also noted that within about five years of its formation in 1965, it had played a decisive role in the 1971 victory of India. “No one can forget your participation in history,” the Vice President said.

He also took the time to appreciate the increasing participation of women in the defence forces, which was showcased during the Republic Day parade this year.