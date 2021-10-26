BSF constable held on charges of spying

AHMEDABAD

He was allegedly sending sensitive information to Pakistan

A BSF constable posted in Kutch, Gujarat, was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for allegedly “spying for Pakistan”. Sajjad, the accused, is a resident of Rajauri district of Jammu and Kashmir, and is posted in the ‘A’ company of the 74th battalion of the BSF in Kutch Gandhidham. As per the ATS, Sajjad had joined as a constable in 2012. On Monday, a Gujarat ATS team arrested him from the BSF headquarters in Kutch Bhuj on charges of spying and sending secret information to a Pakistan-based handler through WhatsApp messages in return for money.

A statement issued by the ATS following the arrest said, “We had received input from trusted sources that a personnel posted in BSF 74th battalion in Kutch Gandhidham has been involved in sending top secret and sensitive information of BSF to the neighbouring country via his mobile phone.

“The accused was using a mobile number registered on his Aadhaar card. He also has a passport issued from Jammu based on which he travelled to Pakistan through Samjhauta Express from the Attari railway station on December 1, 2011 where he had stayed for 46 days from December 1, 2011.”

The probe revealed that he was using multiple SIM cards, one of which was registered in the name of a person in Tripura.

The ATS officials also claimed that Sajjad had reportedly received money through the accounts of his brother Wajid and friend Iqbal Rashid, according to details obtained from banks.