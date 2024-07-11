BSF conducts security audit along Jammu-Pakistan border amid terror attacks, finds no breaches

Amid a fresh wave of terror attacks in the Jammu division, a security audit by the Border Security Force (BSF) has not found any breach along the Jammu-Pakistan border, a senior BSF official said.

The BSF checked the footage of underwater and surface surveillance cameras installed along the 192-km International Border in Jammu but no suspicious movement has been recorded in the past few days, the official told The Hindu.

This year, at least five terror attacks have been reported in Jammu, in which eight security personnel and 10 civilians have been killed. Security forces are investigating if the highly trained terrorists infiltrated through the International Border as four attacks since June 9 have been reported in areas such as Kathua, close to the Jammu border.

On July 9, five Army personnel were killed when terrorists opened fire at two Army vehicles from two directions at Jenda Nallah in Badnota village, around 124 km away from Kathua town.

The official said the possibility of terrorists using tunnels was also being looked into. Till 2022, the BSF had detected at least five tunnels along the Jammu border.

“As part of comprehensive border security, we have placed underwater cameras and sensors in the riverine patches. Live electric wires have also been laid down. If an infiltrator tries to cross the border, these devices can send an alarm. This is in addition to BSF personnel who are also stationed there. We checked the footage but none of the sensors or cameras recorded anything amiss,” the official said.

The International Border along Jammu is secured by the BSF, while the 740-km Line of Control, the effective border in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu, is under the operational control of the Army.

“A special combing operation was done to detect the tunnels but no fresh construction has been found yet, all old tunnels were blocked earlier. At some places the underwater fencing had corroded, it has been repaired,” the official said.

On Thursday, officials from the BSF, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Punjab Police reviewed the security scenario in Kathua. The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police R.R. Swain, his Punjab counterpart Gaurav Yadav, Special Director-General of BSF, Western Command, Y.B. Khurania, and others.

