BSF asked not to allow any undocumented persons from Bangladesh

As the situation turned volatile in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force said “it has received strict instruction from the government to not allow anyone into the country without valid documents”.

A senior BSF official said that the situation along the Bangladesh border was normal as of now and they were in contact with their counterparts, Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB).

“In view of the changed situation in Bangladesh, the BSF has issued alert along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the number of troops deployed along the border has also been increased,” the border-guarding force said in a statement on August 5.

As Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down on August 5 amid rising protests, thousands of people marched on the streets, storming her official residence and looting valuables.

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096-km border along the States of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura.

Following the curfew imposed by Bangladesh authorities on August 4, there was no movement of goods and vehicles from the Integrated Check Posts (ICPs), said a BSF official.

“We are in touch with BGB but there has been no build up of people at the border as of now. Extra personnel have been deployed and there is heightened alert. All formations have been conveyed the Centre’s decision to not allow anyone into India without proper documents,” said the BSF official.

The Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma said in a post on X that he spoke with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He has been demanding constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people in Tripura.

“Spoken to the Hon Home Minister @AmitShah who has assured all that the borders of India are well protected and no illegal influx will be allowed. He is monitoring the situation and asked our forces to maintain vigil at the borders,” Mr. Debbarma said.

Operational preparedness

BSF Director-General Daljit Singh Chawdhary along with Additional D-G Ravi Gandhi visited the Sunderbans in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal to review the operational preparedness.

“The purpose of this visit is to review the operational preparedness and strategic deployment of BSF in these important border areas,” the BSF said. Mr. Chawdhary who also heads the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was given the additional charge of BSF on August 3.

“The visit commenced with a detailed briefing of Eastern Command by Mr. Gandhi at the South Bengal Frontier Headquarters. The briefing covered the strategic scenario and operations of the battalions of Eastern Command, wherein the Director-General was apprised of the role of BSF in maintaining national security along the sensitive international border,” the BSF said.

The BSF D-G was also briefed about the floating border outposts along the Indo-Bangladesh water-border, highlighting the unique challenges of the rainforest and water-rich terrain and the effective measures implemented to tackle border crimes including smuggling and illegal crossings.