BSF apprehends Pakistani fishermen

AHMEDABAD

11 February 2022 21:41 IST

BSF apprehends six Pakistan fishermen in Kutch

Two days after Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended around 60 Indian fishermen and seized 10 fishing trawlers along International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday apprehended six Pakistan nationals and seized 11 fishing boats.

The BSF’s action came in an ongoing operation against intrusion of Pakistani Fishing boats and Fishermen in general area Harami Nalla, off the Gujarat coast in Kutch.

“On 11th Feb 2022, in an ongoing operation against intrusion of Pakistani Fishing boats and Fishermen in general area Harami Nalla, BSF Gujarat has apprehended total 06 Pakistani Fishermen,” said in a statement issued by the BSF, Gujarat Frontier.

Advertising

Advertising

“Inclement weather, extreme marshy area, mangroves and tidal waters are making task of the troops challenging. The operation is still in progress.”

As per the BSF’s statement, intrusion of Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen was detected on February 9 in the general area of Harami Nalla, a creek area in Kutch.

“During overnight search operations, eleven Pakistani fishing boats were seized,” it said.

After the intrusion of Pakistan fishing boats was detected, BSF’s Gujarat Frontier launched a massive search operation in the area spread across 300 sq km in Kutch coast, Gujarat.

As per the details, three groups of commandos have been airdropped by the Air Force helicopter from three different directions to launch the search operation.

Finally, the commandos found the Pakistan nationals who were hiding in the marshy area.

Earlier, Pakistan’s coast guard branch PMSA apprehended as many as 78 fishermen and 13 boats along the IMBL. The fishermen in Gujarat claimed that the Pakistan agency cornered Gujarati fishermen while they were still in Indian waters and chased them before their trawlers were seized.