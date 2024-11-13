BSF Additional DG reviews security measures in border areas of Jammu

“Additional Director General (DG) of Border Security Force’s (BSF) western command Satish S. Khandare reviewed the security situation along the International Border (IB) with Pakistan, in Jammu,” officials said on Wednesday (November 13, 2024.)

"ADG BSF (western command) visited border areas in Jammu and was briefed on the operational aspects by the field commanders," BSF Jammu posted on X, also sharing four pictures of Mr. Khandare’s tour.

“The border guarding force deployed along the IB in the Jammu sector besides some parts of the Line of Control (LoC) is on high alert to ensure zero infiltration of terrorists and smuggling of weapons and narcotics from across the border,” officials said.

They said that while most of the infiltration routes are blocked by heavy snowfall along the LoC in Kashmir and south of Pir Panjal in the Jammu region during winter months, the terror handlers shift their focus on the IB and other plain areas of Jammu to push heavily armed terrorists by exploiting foggy conditions.

The officials said Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, D.K. Boora and other senior officers received Mr. Khandare and accompanied him during his visit to the border areas in the Jammu sector.

“The ADG, Western command, chaired a high-level meeting at the BSF headquarters and was briefed on the operational aspects by the field commanders,” they said.