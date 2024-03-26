ADVERTISEMENT

BRS MLC Kavitha says she would come out clean in Delhi Excise policy scam case

March 26, 2024 02:04 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

K. Kavitha said that she would come out clean in the case

The Hindu Bureau

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha, who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case, said she will come out clean. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha asserted that the ongoing investigation, into the Delhi Excise policy scam case, does not revolve around money laundering but rather points to a “political laundering case.” She highlighted the alleged affiliations of the accused to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that one has joined BJP while another is set to get the party ticket, with the third accused allegedly contributing ₹50 crore through electoral bonds to BJP.

ALSO READ
BRS leader Kavitha sent to judicial custody till April 9 by Delhi court

Speaking to the media at the Rouse Avenue court complex in New Delhi before appearing at a court, she said that she would come out clean in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) informed a Delhi court on Tuesday that they do not seek further custodial interrogation of BRS leader Kavitha. This declaration came as Ms. Kavitha’s custody remand in the Delhi excise policy scam case concluded, and she was presented in court by the ED.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Previously, the special court had granted permission for the ED to question Ms. Kavitha in custody. She was arrested by the central probe agency on March 15 in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case.

ALSO READ
Delhi excise policy scam: Court extends ED custody of BRS leader K Kavitha

The ED has accused Ms. Kavitha, daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, of playing a pivotal role in the ‘South Group’ which was allegedly involved in offering kickbacks worth ₹100 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal in exchange of favours.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Bharat Rashtra Samithi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US