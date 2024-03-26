BRS MLC Kavitha says she would come out clean in Delhi Excise policy scam case

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) K. Kavitha asserted that the ongoing investigation, into the Delhi Excise policy scam case, does not revolve around money laundering but rather points to a “political laundering case.” She highlighted the alleged affiliations of the accused to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), stating that one has joined BJP while another is set to get the party ticket, with the third accused allegedly contributing ₹50 crore through electoral bonds to BJP.