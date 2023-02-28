BRS legislators’ poaching case | CBI controlled by BJP: Telangana Government tells Supreme Court

February 28, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Telangana Government on Monday argued in the Supreme Court that transferring to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a case concerning an alleged attempt to poach four Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators will prove ineffective as the agency is “controlled by the BJP”.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai, senior advocate Dushyant Dave, for Telangana, said luring MLAs with money and hosting them in faraway resorts while State Governments topple has become a common phenomenon and is spelling the death of democracy.

Mr. Dave said the Bench should transfer the case back to the Telangana Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT). The probe can be monitored by the High Court.

The senior lawyer however said the evidence in the case would have been destroyed by now.

“There was evidence with the State against the BJP... This is a very, very serious issue. Our investigation by the State-appointed SIT was not allowed to go an inch forward. The issues involved are so severe that it will affect the very foundation of democracy… The judiciary is the only institution left to save democracy,” Mr. Dave submitted.

The Telangana Government had on November 9 ordered the setting up of a seven-member SIT to probe into the alleged attempt to poach the MLAs. The High Court subsequently transferred the case from the SIT to the CBI.

Three people — Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nandu Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy — were already named as accused in the case after a complaint was lodged by BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy, among four legislators, against them, on October 26.

The trio was arrested while they were allegedly trying to lure the four MLAs of the ruling BRS to join the BJP. Recently, they were granted bail by the High Court.

According to a copy of the First Information Report (FIR), Mr. Reddy alleged that the accused offered him ₹100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS, since renamed the BRS, and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly election.

They had allegedly asked Mr. Reddy to bring more BRS MLAs by offering them ₹50 crore each to join the BJP.