BRS leader Kavitha’s bail plea in Delhi excise policy case to be heard by Supreme Court on August 20; bench seeks responses from CBI, ED

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan agreed to hear Kavitha’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict denying her bail in the corruption and money laundering cases

Published - August 12, 2024 12:54 pm IST

PTI
File picture of BRS leader K. Kavitha

File picture of BRS leader K. Kavitha | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the CBI and ED on BRS leader K. Kavitha’s pleas seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Watch | Manish Sisodia gets bail: what the Supreme Court said

A bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan agreed to hear Kavitha’s pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s verdict denying her bail in these cases.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 20.

The high court had on July 1 dismissed Kavitha’s bail pleas in both the cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court for bail in CBI excise policy case, seeks urgent listing

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested her on April 11 in connection with the corruption case linked to the alleged scam.

Kavitha has denied the allegations.

Delhi

