Kavitha sent to 3-day CBI custody in Delhi Excise policy case

April 12, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Earlier on April 11, the CBI arrested Ms. Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of K. Kavitha BRS leader and daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has sent BRS leader K. Kavitha to three-day CBI custody in the Delhi excise policy case, on April 12

Ms. Kavitha is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on money-laundering charge on March 15.

Ms. Kavitha was lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested her in Hyderabad on money-laundering charge on March 15. On April 10, the CBI got approval from a special court to arrest her.

It has been alleged that Ms. Kavitha was part of a “South Group’ which paid ₹100 crore in advance as “kickbacks” through the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication and media in-charge Vijay Nair, who represented some AAP leaders.

Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

According to the probe agencies, she and other members of the group had conspired with the top AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, for getting favours in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI had registered the case on August 17, 2022, against Mr. Sisodia and 14 others on a reference from the Union Home Ministry. It was alleged that the excise policy was tweaked to extend undue favours to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s clearance.

The policy extended an extraordinarily high profit margin of 12% for wholesalers and almost 185% profit margin for retailers.

