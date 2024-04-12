April 12, 2024 04:45 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has sent BRS leader K. Kavitha to three-day CBI custody in the Delhi excise policy case, on April 12

Ms. Kavitha is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

Earlier on April 11, the CBI arrested Ms. Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on money-laundering charge on March 15.

It has been alleged that Ms. Kavitha was part of a “South Group’ which paid ₹100 crore in advance as “kickbacks” through the then Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication and media in-charge Vijay Nair, who represented some AAP leaders.

According to the probe agencies, she and other members of the group had conspired with the top AAP leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, for getting favours in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy.

The CBI had registered the case on August 17, 2022, against Mr. Sisodia and 14 others on a reference from the Union Home Ministry. It was alleged that the excise policy was tweaked to extend undue favours to licence holders; licence fee was waived or reduced; and L-1 (wholesaler) licence was extended without the competent authority’s clearance.

The policy extended an extraordinarily high profit margin of 12% for wholesalers and almost 185% profit margin for retailers.

