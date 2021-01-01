Brother Soumendu, host of other TMC workers to join BJP: Suvendu Adhikari

Newly-joined BJP leader and TMC strongman Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said his disgruntled brother and TMC leader Soumendu — recently removed from the post of administrator at Contai Municipality — will join the saffron camp along with a host of other activists from the state''s ruling party.
Asserting that the Trinamool Congress, of which he was a part till about a month ago, will disintegrate soon, Mr. Adhikari, during a meeting here in Purba Medinipur, claimed that Mr. Soumendu, together with a few councillors and 5,000 TMC workers, will switch over to the saffron party later in the day.
"My younger brother Soumendu will join the BJP in Contai today. He will be accompanied by several councillors and 5,000 TMC grassroot workers. The TMC will steadily disintegrate," Mr. Adhikari said here on the occasion of the Mamata Banerjee-led party''s Foundation Day.
Mr. Soumendu had on Thursday said lotus will bloom in every home, hinting that he would join the saffron party, following in his brother''s footsteps.
The Adhikari household has two other members in the TMC camp — MPs Dibyendu and Sisir.
