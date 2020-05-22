Broken statues of Hindu gods and goddesses found at Ayodhya Ram temple site

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which has been established to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, has said several broken statues of Hindu gods and goddesses have been found at the site where levelling operations are under way.
Also read: Ayodhya verdict | Temple at disputed site, alternative land for mosque, rules Supreme Court
“During the excavation, a 5-ft Shivling, pillars and broken idols have also been discovered,” it wrote on Twitter. Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the recovery further established the fact that a temple had existed at the site.
The ground is being levelled by tractors and JCB machines. The work began after the Central and Uttar Pradesh governments relaxed the lockdown norms and allowed construction activity.
Mr. Rai said that once levelling was completed, soil testing would begin.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism