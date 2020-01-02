Broadband internet services to 80 govt. hospitals restored in Kashmir

Broadband internet connectivity was restored at 80 government hospitals in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said.

“Broadband high-speed internet connectivity restored at 80 government hospitals, including health centres and offices linked to the department of health, across Kashmir,” an official said.

Internet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4, the day before the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the erstwhile State into Union Territories.