National

Broadband internet services to 80 govt. hospitals restored in Kashmir

Image for representational purposes only

Image for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

more-in

Broadband high-speed internet connectivity restored at 80 government hospitals

Broadband internet connectivity was restored at 80 government hospitals in the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, officials said.

“Broadband high-speed internet connectivity restored at 80 government hospitals, including health centres and offices linked to the department of health, across Kashmir,” an official said.

Internet services were suspended in the Valley on the night of August 4, the day before the Centre announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the erstwhile State into Union Territories.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2020 1:55:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/broadband-internet-services-to-80-govt-hospitals-restored-in-kashmir/article30458664.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY