British Airways’ trainee ticketing agent arrested for making hoax bomb call to SpiceJet

January 13, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a trainee ticketing agent of British Airways for making a hoax bomb call to a Pune-bound SpiceJet flight at the IGI Airport on Thursday.

“Abhinav Prakash, a trainee ticketing agent of British Airways (has been) arrested for making a hoax bomb call to SpiceJet call centre at IGI Airport in Delhi yesterday,” Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP IGI Airport, said.

According to Mr. Singh, during the investigation the accused disclosed that “his friends Rakesh & Kunal went on a road trip to Manali and became friends with two girls. Both girls were departing to Pune via the SpiceJet flight. His friends told him to find out a plan to somehow delay their departure from Delhi.”

“In pursuance of the instigation, all three formulated a malicious plan of making a hoax bomb call at the call center of Spicejet Airlines, with an ulterior motive of getting the flight cancelled,” he added. “Kunal and Rakesh are presently absconding,” the DCP added.

On Thursday evening, a Pune-bound SpiceJet flight at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was evacuated and thoroughly searched after a call about the presence of a bomb in the plane was received. The call was received at SpiceJet’s control room at 6 p.m., before the flight was scheduled to take-off.

“The aircraft was moved to an isolation bay. It was thoroughly inspected by security officials. Nothing suspicious was found. The call was later declared as hoax,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

(With inputs from ANI)

