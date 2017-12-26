Bring Kulbhushan Jadhav home, Congress urges Modi

Congress leader Manish Tewari said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan, and asked if his government had the determination to do so.

Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April.

“@narendramodi Mr. Prime Minister you need to bring this Gentleman back home. Does your government have the determination to do what it takes and walk the talk??????,” Mr. Tewari tweeted along with a picture of Jadhav.

Mr. Jadhav met his wife and mother at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building in Islamabad on Monday.

The meeting came after the International Court of Justice asked Pakistan in May to stay 47-year-old’s execution.

Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran. It claims that he was in possession of an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel.

India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.