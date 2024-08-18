GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bring back Netaji’s mortal remains to India, demands daughter Anita

Anita Bose Pfaff said that it is time that the remains of one of India’s greatest heroes of the freedom struggle can be welcomed home

Published - August 18, 2024 04:14 am IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
File picture of Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff

File picture of Netaji’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s daughter Anita Bose Pfaff has joined other members of the Netaji family demanding that the mortal remains of the national hero be brought to the country.

Ms. Bose Pfaff, in a statement shared during the 77th anniversary of the country’s independence, stated that it was time that the remains of one of India’s greatest heroes of the freedom struggle can be welcomed home by them.

“For 79 years, Japan, especially three generations of head priests of Renkoji Temple in Tokyo, have provided a home for his mortal remains – in exile. Thankfully after all these years, many of his countrymen and countrywomen remember him even today, not only with gratitude, but even affectionately,” the statement by Netaji’s daughter said.

Ms. Bose Pfaff pointed out that on August 18, 1945, Netaji left us forever, following a plane crash in Taipei, without being able to return to his beloved home country.

A few weeks ago, Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging that the remains of Netaji be brought to Kolkata. While the members of the family believe that Netaji passed away in the air crash in Taipei on August 18, 1945, there are a few who believe otherwise.

“Efforts must be made to bring the mortal remains of an immortal Hero to his home country - India, the land he liberated. My humble appeal to you is to bring back the mortal remains of Netaji from Renkoji to India by 18 August, 2024,” Mr. Bose wrote in the letter addressed to the Prime Minister on July 28.

The general secretary of All India Forward Bloc G. Devarajan had issued a press statement describing the demand to bring back Netaji’s alleged mortal remains as ‘ill-intentioned’. Mr. Devarajan had said that the last inquiry commission on Netaji’s disappearance, headed by Justice Manoj Kumar Mukherjee (former Supreme Court judge), ‘proved’ that Netaji did not die in the alleged plane crash.

