Brinda Thounaojam is on her own, says ex-rebel leader

The former SP is set to contest the March 2022 Assembly elections

R.K. Meghen, aka Sanayaima, former chairman of the proscribed United National Liberation Front, said on Monday that his family does not “support nor does it get involved” in the decisions of his daughter-in-law Brinda Thounaojam, who is set to contest the coming Assembly elections.

He was speaking on Monday on the sidelines of a function to mark the 15th death anniversary of Nongmaithem Pahari, a noted singer. Meghen was arrested and had been in judicial custody in Assam for a long time.

There had been speculations in some sections that Meghen himself would contest the elections. He clarified that he was not joining “Indian politics,” which he said was flawed.

Meghen’s daughter-in-law Brinda had resigned her job as the additional SP in Manipur police service and has announced that she is contesting the March 2022 elections. She has been hitting the headlines often, whether it is in connection with the sensational seizure of heroin worth over ₹30 crore or for returning the Chief Minister’s certificate for distinguished service when the main alleged drug baron was released.

Asked whether her resignation from service and joining politics are with the family’s approval Meghen said, “The family never supported it. We are not involved in her electioneering works”.

Meghen said all communities in Manipur should harmoniously co-exist “or sink together”. He expressed his apprehensions at the fast changing demographic scenario. He said that in a matter of ten years or so, “outsiders shall swamp the indigenous peoples”.