Brinda Karat moves SC against hate speech

August 17, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday sought permission to appear and produce in the Supreme Court the transcripts of hate speeches allegedly made by leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of Delhi.

The impleadment application has been jointly filed by Ms. Karat and Krishna Mohan Tiwari, the party’s Delhi State Committee secretary. Both leaders are represented by advocate Subhash Chandran KR.

Their move to the Supreme Court has come in the backdrop of the recent communal violence in Nuh district of Haryana. VHP and Bajrang Dal had held demonstrations in 23 locations in the national capital against the Nuh violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Recently, leaders of VHP, Bajrang Dal, etc., have incited people against Muslim community in the name of Hindu religion at public meetings held in various places in Delhi such as Nangloi, Ghonda Chowk, etc... Such meetings are being held in different parts of national capital and there has been continuous calls for economic and social boycott of Muslim community,” the application said.

The applicants have called for criminal action against the hate speeches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT