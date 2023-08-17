HamberMenu
Brinda Karat moves SC against hate speech

Move comes in the backdrop of recent communal violence in Nuh district of Haryana

August 17, 2023 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat. File.

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat on Thursday sought permission to appear and produce in the Supreme Court the transcripts of hate speeches allegedly made by leaders of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in various parts of Delhi.

The impleadment application has been jointly filed by Ms. Karat and Krishna Mohan Tiwari, the party’s Delhi State Committee secretary. Both leaders are represented by advocate Subhash Chandran KR.

Their move to the Supreme Court has come in the backdrop of the recent communal violence in Nuh district of Haryana. VHP and Bajrang Dal had held demonstrations in 23 locations in the national capital against the Nuh violence.

“Recently, leaders of VHP, Bajrang Dal, etc., have incited people against Muslim community in the name of Hindu religion at public meetings held in various places in Delhi such as Nangloi, Ghonda Chowk, etc... Such meetings are being held in different parts of national capital and there has been continuous calls for economic and social boycott of Muslim community,” the application said.

The applicants have called for criminal action against the hate speeches.

