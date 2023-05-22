Brij Bhushan wants accusers to undergo polygraph tests too

May 22, 2023 05:56 am | Updated 07:59 am IST

Ready For Narco, polygraphy or lie detector test, says Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh but asks Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia to also undergo these tests.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who was accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers, and currently facing two FIRs including one under the POSCO Act along with continuing protests is for the first time reacting positively to a call to undergo narco-analysis to settle allegations of sexual harassment. He however put forth a condition that along with him both Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo tests.

“I am ready to have my narco, polygraphy or lie detector test but my condition is that along with me Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia should also undergo these tests. If both the wrestlers are ready to get their test done, then call the press and announce and I promise them that I am also ready for this,” wrote the six-term BJP MP on Facebook on Sunday, hours after a khap panchayat passed a resolution demanding that the BJP MP undergo a narco test and face legal action.

Mr. Singh, who is facing serious allegations is currently touring his home turf of Eastern and Central U.P. and has planned a ‘Jan Chetna Maha Rally’ in Ayodhya’s Ramkatha Park, on June 5, 2023. He invited supporters and well-wishers from all over the country to attend the mega rally and claimed the gathering was planned following an appeal by saints.

“On the appeal of highly respected saints of the country, I welcome my supporters and well-wishers from all over the country on June 5, 2023 to an Ayodhya chalo, Jan chetna maharally,” the controversial MP announced on social media earlier. The rally in Ayodhya, is seen as an attempt by Mr. Singh, a six-time Lok Sabha member to showcase his influence and support amid the charges he is facing. The Kaiserganj MP has met many of his supporters in the last couple of weeks amid protests at Jantar Mantar including representatives from various Rajput organizations, who have alleged Mr. Singh is being harassed due to his caste affiliation and vowed to stand by him.