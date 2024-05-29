GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Brij Bhushan Singh’s son’s convoy vehicle runs over two people in Gonda 

In the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP denied a ticket to sitting MP Brij Bhushan Singh and instead allocated the ticket to his son, Karan Bhushan Singh

Updated - May 29, 2024 01:50 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 01:26 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau
At least two people died after a vehicle in the convoy of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran over them on May 29, 2024.

At least two people died, and one was injured on May 29 after a vehicle in the convoy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha candidate from Kaiserganj, Karan Bhushan Singh, ran over them near Baikunth Degree College on Colonelganj-Huzoorpur road in Gonda district.

The local police seized the vehicle and taken the bodies into custody for postmortem. It is not known whether Mr. Singh was in the vehicle or convoy or not. The Hindu reached out to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Gonda and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Colonelganj but no response was received.

Will get more votes owing to sexual harassment allegations: Brij Bhushan Singh

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls the BJP denied a ticket to the sitting MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing serious allegations of sexual assault and instead allocated the ticket to his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, as the nominee for the Kaiserganj constituency.

Mr. Karan, who is Brij Bhushan’s younger son, is a national player in double trap shooting. He holds an LLB degree, along with a diploma in business management from Australia. His elder brother, Prateek Bhushan Singh, represents the Gonda Sadar constituency as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha.

