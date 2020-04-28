BRICS should help entrepreneurs: India

Member countries of the BRICS group should assist private entrepreneurs to help them deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Monday. He also spoke of the need for reform in the multilateral global platforms during the video-conference of Foreign Ministers of the BRICS group which was convened by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Watch | Impact of COVID-19 on the global economy

“He [Mr. Jaishankar] emphasised that we need to provide support to businesses, especially MSMEs, to tide over the crisis and ensure livelihoods are not lost. The External Affairs Minister emphasised that the pandemic is not only posing a great risk to the health and well being of humanity but is also severely impacting global economy and out by disruption of global trade and supply chains,” said a government release.

Apart from Mr. Lavrov and Mr. Jaishankar, the videoconference was attended by China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, South African Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Grace Naledi Pandor and Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo.

How can India contain the economic impact of COVID-19

The virtual meeting was necessary as they are unable to travel due to the global travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minister showcased India’s pharmaceutical support to around 85 countries to deal with the viral infection. Mr. Jaishankar also highlighted the need for reforms in the multilateral bodies like the United Nations. Noteworthy that the UN Security Council members are currently discussing draft resolutions on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Monday’s meeting will be followed by a BRICS Health Officials’ discussion to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic on May 7.