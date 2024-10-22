BRICS 2024: India values close cooperation within BRICS, says PM Modi as he departs for Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (October 22, 2024) embarked for his visit to Kazan in Russia where he will be participating in the 16th BRICS Summit.

“India values the close cooperation within BRICS which has emerged as an important platform for dialogue and discussion on issues concerning the global developmental agenda, reformed multilateralism, climate change, economic cooperation, building resilient supply chains, promoting cultural and people to people connect, among others,” Mr. Modi said in his departure statement.

“The expansion of BRICS with the addition of new members last year has added to its inclusivity and agenda for the global good,” he added.

This year’s gathering will be the first summit of the grouping after it underwent an expansion last year.

The Summit to be held at Kazan is themed “strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security”, will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs had noted earlier. The summit will begin on Tuesday and the main day for deliberations will be Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Under Russia’s chairmanship this year, more than 250 BRICS meetings/events have been proposed by Russia. Two major activities include the integration of the invited countries as full members of BRICS and further development of the BRICS partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries to be reported by the next Summit, officials stated.

“Building upon the Annual Summit held in July 2024 in Moscow, my visit to Kazan will further reinforce the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia,” Mr. Modi said.

Mr. Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts from the BRICS member countries and leaders invited to Kazan.

The Prime Minister is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which both leaders are expected to deliberate on the conflict in Ukraine.

The BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg in 2006. It was agreed to expand the BRIC into the BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010.

