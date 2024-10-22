GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BRICS 2024: PM Modi departs for Russia

Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts from the BRICS member countries and leaders invited to Kazan

Updated - October 22, 2024 08:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (October 22, 2024) embarked for his visit to Kazan in Russia where he will be participating in the 16th BRICS Summit.

It will be the first summit of the grouping after it underwent an expansion last year.

The Summit to be held at Kazan is themed “strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security”, will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs had noted earlier. The summit will begin on Tuesday and the main day for deliberations will be Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Under Russia’s chairmanship this year, more than 250 BRICS meetings/events have been proposed by Russia. Two major activities include the integration of the invited countries as full members of BRICS and further development of the BRICS partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries to be reported by the next Summit, officials stated.

Mr. Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts from the BRICS member countries and leaders invited to Kazan.

The Prime Minister is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which both leaders are expected to deliberate on the conflict in Ukraine.

The BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg in 2006. It was agreed to expand the BRIC into the BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010.

Published - October 22, 2024 07:35 am IST

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / international organisation / international relations

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.