BRICS 2024: PM Modi departs for Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (October 22, 2024) embarked for his visit to Kazan in Russia where he will be participating in the 16th BRICS Summit.

It will be the first summit of the grouping after it underwent an expansion last year.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi leaves from Delhi for Russia to attend the 16th BRICS Summit, being held in Kazan, under the Chairmanship of Russia, themed "Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security,"



The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral… pic.twitter.com/D0If0sYKc2 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

The Summit to be held at Kazan is themed “strengthening multilateralism for just global development and security”, will provide an important platform for leaders to discuss key global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs had noted earlier. The summit will begin on Tuesday and the main day for deliberations will be Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

Under Russia’s chairmanship this year, more than 250 BRICS meetings/events have been proposed by Russia. Two major activities include the integration of the invited countries as full members of BRICS and further development of the BRICS partner country model and a list of prospective partner countries to be reported by the next Summit, officials stated.

Mr. Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several of his counterparts from the BRICS member countries and leaders invited to Kazan.

The Prime Minister is set to hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which both leaders are expected to deliberate on the conflict in Ukraine.

The BRIC, as a formal grouping, started after the meeting of the leaders of Russia, India and China in St Petersburg in 2006. It was agreed to expand the BRIC into the BRICS with the inclusion of South Africa in 2010.