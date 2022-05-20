Bribes for visa: Karti Chidambaram told to join probe

Central Bureau of Investigation officers during a raid at Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s residence, at Lodhi Estate in New Delhi, on May 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

May 20, 2022 20:04 IST

Court directs CBI to give three days notice before arresting him

A special CBI court on Friday noted that 48 hours was not enough and directed the CBI to give a written notice three working days in advance to Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram before arresting him in the case related to the bribes for visa scam.

Special CBI Judge M.K. Nagpal was hearing an application for anticipatory bail filed by Mr. Karti Chidambaram when it passed the directions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The CBI had arrested S. Bhaskararaman, Mr. Karti Chidambaram’s chartered accountant, in the case and is currently interrogating him in its custody.

Sibal’s contention

Appearing for Mr. Karti Chidambaram, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal argued that prima facie illegality against his client had not yet been established and that there was nothing to show his involvement other than the bare statement.

The Congress MP had moved the anticipatory bail plea, apprehending that he would be arrested in the case as soon as he returned from London, where he is currently.

Even though the CBI opposed Mr. Karti Chidambaram's plea for anticipatory bail, it submitted before the court that it was willing to provide written notice 48 hours before arresting him in the case. While Mr. Karti Chidambaram's counsel accepted this proposal, the court noted that this was too short, saying, "... at least three working days' time may be given to the applicant for having recourse to legal remedies in case the CBI intends to arrest him in this case after joining the investigation."

The special court also directed Mr. Karti Chidambaram to join the investigation within 16 hours of returning from London.

The CBI has registered a case against Mr. Karti Chidambaram, Mr. Bhaskararaman, one other private person and two private companies in the case. Mr. Bhaskararaman has been accused of demanding illegal gratification on behalf of Mr. Karti Chidambaram to get approval for project visas in 2011 when P. Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.