Brevity key to future of legal process: Justice Kaul

09 July 2021 02:14 IST

Litigants pay for long winded arguments, lengthy judgments, rues SC

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that there should be a drastic change in the long-winded manner in which cases are conducted in courts in order to deal with the expected surge in litigation post-COVID.

Voluminous case records, never-ending oral arguments by lawyers and verbose judgments would not just do, a three-judge Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said in a postscript to a judgment.

Succinctly framed written synopsis of the case served in advance, short oral submissions by lawyers and “crisp, clear and precise judgments” legible to the common man should be the future of litigation in courts.

“After all, it is for ‘the common man’ that the judicial system exists” Justice Kaul wrote.

Justice Kaul was accompanied on the Bench by Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy.

“Delay in judicial proceedings has been the bane of our country and there cannot be a refusal to part ways from old practices especially when they have outlived their purpose. It is the litigants who bear the costs of our complex and prolonged adjudicatory process.” Justice Kaul observed.