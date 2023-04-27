ADVERTISEMENT

Dhankar refers breach of privilege notice against Jairam Ramesh to Rajya Sabha privileges committee

April 27, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated April 28, 2023 10:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

In his complaint, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for “continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality”.

The Hindu Bureau

Jairam Ramesh

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred a complaint by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi against Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh to the privileges committee for his remarks against the Chair. 

As per the Rajya Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday, Mr. Trivedi has filed a complaint against Mr. Ramesh for “continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality”. The committee has been asked toe investigate the case further. but no deadline has been set for them.

