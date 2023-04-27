Breach of privilege investigation against BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi 

April 27, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred a complaint of “breach of privilege” against Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sudhanshu Trivedi for alleged “disrespectful” remarks made against him.

As per a Rajya Sabha bulletin issued on Thursday, Mr. Trivedi’s “continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality” towards Congress chief whip in the Upper House Jairam Ramesh, were the reasons for referring the complaint against him to the committee.

No deadline has been issued to the committee. It has been asked to investigate and report the matter.

