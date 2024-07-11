ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian judge on visit to India joins CJI on bench, observes judicial proceedings

Updated - July 11, 2024 12:58 pm IST

Published - July 11, 2024 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

Justice Benjaminis is set to become the chief justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court in July

PTI

Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 11 welcomed Brazilian judge Justice Antonio Herman Benjamin on the bench, and termed him as a “great friend of India”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: D.Y. Chandrachud | The CJI whose dissents are as powerful as his judgments

Justice Benjamin, who is set to become the chief justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court in July, is on a visit to India. He shared the dais with the CJI and two other SC judges and keenly watched the judicial proceedings.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He is a great friend of India... He is soon going to take charge on July 22 as the Chief Justice (of SC in Brazil). We are pleased to have him with us," the CJI said while introducing him to lawyers and the litigants present in the courtroom.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Justice Chandrachud said Justice Benjamin is a distinguished scholar, who has done significant work in the field of environment protection.

During his stay in the country, Justice Benjamin visited Jammu and Kashmir.

He is the founder of the Brazilian Consumer Law and Policy Institute and the Law for a Green Planet Institute.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US