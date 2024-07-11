GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Brazilian judge on visit to India joins CJI on bench, observes judicial proceedings

Justice Benjaminis is set to become the chief justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court in July

Published - July 11, 2024 12:29 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 11 welcomed Brazilian judge Justice Antonio Herman Benjamin on the bench, and termed him as a “great friend of India”.

Justice Benjamin, who is set to become the chief justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court in July, is on a visit to India. He shared the dais with the CJI and two other SC judges and keenly watched the judicial proceedings.

"He is a great friend of India... He is soon going to take charge on July 22 as the Chief Justice (of SC in Brazil). We are pleased to have him with us," the CJI said while introducing him to lawyers and the litigants present in the courtroom.

Justice Chandrachud said Justice Benjamin is a distinguished scholar, who has done significant work in the field of environment protection.

During his stay in the country, Justice Benjamin visited Jammu and Kashmir.

He is the founder of the Brazilian Consumer Law and Policy Institute and the Law for a Green Planet Institute.

Related Topics

India / Brazil / World / judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.