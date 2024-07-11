Brazilian judge on visit to India joins CJI on bench, observes judicial proceedings

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on July 11 welcomed Brazilian judge Justice Antonio Herman Benjamin on the bench, and termed him as a “great friend of India”.

Justice Benjamin, who is set to become the chief justice of the Brazilian Supreme Court in July, is on a visit to India. He shared the dais with the CJI and two other SC judges and keenly watched the judicial proceedings.

"He is a great friend of India... He is soon going to take charge on July 22 as the Chief Justice (of SC in Brazil). We are pleased to have him with us," the CJI said while introducing him to lawyers and the litigants present in the courtroom.

Justice Chandrachud said Justice Benjamin is a distinguished scholar, who has done significant work in the field of environment protection.

During his stay in the country, Justice Benjamin visited Jammu and Kashmir.

He is the founder of the Brazilian Consumer Law and Policy Institute and the Law for a Green Planet Institute.