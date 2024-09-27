BrahMos Aerospace notifies reservation for Agniveers

In what is among the few firm notifications by a company, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited has announced reservations for Agniveers in the organisation. It announced reservation for recruitment of Agniveers for atleast 15% of technical and general administration vacancies in various work centres and also for 50% of vacancies for security and administrative functions at work centres where it has outsourced such tasks.

Agniveers recruited under the Agnipath scheme for four years will be trained in various aspects of the Indian armed forces including general administration, security, and various technical areas, the company said in an office order issued dated September 26. “The soldiers coming out of Agnipath scheme, well trained, qualified, disciplined and motivated through rigorous selection and training process, therefore, if recruited in BAPL, in their respective fields will be assets to the organization.”

Since the announcement of the Agnipath scheme, several government departments, central armed police forces and companies have announced that they would absorb Agniveers, as a political storm ranged over the short term recruitment scheme into the armed forces.

BrahMos Aerospace noted that it will be expanding at a fast pace with the new orders coming in from armed forces and the scope of business in the international market is also likely to increase. “In order to cater for the increasing work orders, we need additional manpower,” the company said.

Listing out the details of reservation, the order said: “Recruitment of Agniveers for atleast 15% of technical and general administration vacancies in various work centres of BrahMos Aerospace and recruitment of Agniveers for atleast 50% of vacancies for security and administrative functions at our work centres where we have outsourced such tasks. Recruitment of Agniveers for atleast 15% of contractual vacancies through third party contract staffing depending upon their experience and qualification,” the order stated, adding, “The industry partners associated with BrahMos Aerospace will be encouraged to recruit at 15% of Agniveers in their establishments for tasks related to BAPL.”