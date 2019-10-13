Bhushan Power & Steel case: ED attaches assets worth ₹4,025 crore

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth over ₹4,025 crore in connection with a bank fraud case against Bhushan Power & Steel Limited (BPSL). The attached assets include land, building, plant and machinery of the company in Odisha, said the agency.
The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against the company, its then CMD, Sanjay Singal, and others.
It is alleged that BPSL employed various modus operandi to siphon-off the loans from several banks and financial institutions.
“An amount of ₹695.14 crore was introduced as capital by Mr. Singal and his family members,” the ED said, adding that ₹3,330.09 crore was also found to have been routed out of the loan funds, using several shell companies.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.