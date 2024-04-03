ADVERTISEMENT

Boxer Vijender Singh joins BJP

April 03, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Vijender Singh fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket.

PTI

Boxer Vijender Singh joined the BJP in the presence of party‘s National General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on April 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Vijender Singh, India's first Olympic medallist in boxing who took a plunge in politics in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched to the BJP on April 3.

Mr. Singh fought the 2019 Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket. His name was doing the rounds for the last few days as the party's nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini has been fielded again by the BJP.

He comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the State he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

