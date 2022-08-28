Both India and China strategic partners of Vietnam, no zero sum game: outgoing envoy

Vietnamese envoy in India Pham Sanh Chau. File photo: Twitter/@RanjanRajkuma11

ADVERTISEMENT

Both India and China are comprehensive strategic partners of Vietnam and “we do not take sides”, said outgoing Vietnamese envoy in India Pham Sanh Chau. He said that India and Vietnam supported each other at the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members and also share the same position, the “middle path or Buddha path” on the ongoing situation in Europe.

In a conversation with The Hindu before his departure after a four-year stint, the envoy listed handling the COVID pandemic without any casualty, construction of the new Embassy building, launch of direct flights between the two countries, and issuing a record number of 6,000 visas per day to Indians as some of the major achievements.

On defence cooperation, Mr. Pham said visit of Vietnamese ships to India and participation in multilateral exercise ‘Milan’ happened for the first time. “Just last week, for the first time ever in Vietnam history, we sent 45 officers to India for training in UN peacekeeping operations. It reflects the very deep convergence of strategic interest between the two countries and the mutual trust. After the training they will be deployed in South Sudan,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking of regional developments including the South China Sea, the envoy said Vietnam follows a foreign policy of being friendly with all countries and follows the principle of ‘four no’s’ – not to join any military alliance, not to go with one country to fight another country, not to allow land to be used by another country and not to use force. Stating that China is a comprehensive strategic partner of Vietnam, an immediate neighbour and a major power, Mr. Pham said they give importance to that relationship and nurture it.

India is also a key partner like others which is very natural and it is important for other countries to understand that principle, the envoy stressed. “We don’t tend to go with India in order to fight against China. We don’t take a side, no zero sum game. We take the side of peace, the side of international law. India and China are all our good friends. They are both our strategic, comprehensive partners.”

Following the implementation of the $100 mn defence Line of Credit (LoC) extended by India for procurement of 12 high speed boats by Vietnam, Mr. Pham said discussions are underway on operationalising the $500 mn LoC with major focus on manufacturing in Vietnam. “But most precious for us is the training extended by the three [Indian] forces to our three forces,” he observed.

Speaking at the new Embassy premises, Mr. Pham said it took 21 years in all, to complete the construction from getting the land, completing agreements of reciprocity on the land and housing to the construction permit, which spanned the tenures of five Vietnamese envoys.

In the end, Mr. Pham said when he arrived he did not expect that he would love this country, but while leaving he said he was “deeply in love with India and its people.”

On the changing geopolitical situation, Mr. Pham said at the moment, we are witnessing the world “full of turbulence” which is getting worse. Therefore, Vietnam and India join other countries to call for respect of fundamental principles in international law and that is non-use of violence, peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect of territorial integrity, he added.