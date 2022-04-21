U.K. PM Boris Johnson arrives in Ahmedabad, visits Sabarmati Ashram

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries his hand at a spinning wheel during a visit to the Sabarmati Ashram, in Ahmedabad on April 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 21, 2022 12:59 IST

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Thursday morning, embarking on his first two-day visit to India.

He was received by the Governor, the Chief Minister and other top officials at the airport. Mr. Johnson was accorded a regal welcome with dancers and musicians playing along the four-km route from the airport to a hotel in Ahmedabad.

In Ahmedabad, he began his brief stay by visiting Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram where he spent nearly 30 minutes to pay his tributes to the Mahatma, who spearheaded the country’s freedom movement against the British colonial rule.

The British Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Ahmedabad-based billionaire Gautam Adani to discuss business/investments opportunities, visit Halol to inaugurate a new factory set up by a leading U.K.-based group to manufacture JCB machines.

On return from Halol, he would visit Akshardham temple and the Biotechnology University in Gandhinagar. He would leave for Delhi late in the evening.

During his trip, the British Premier is likely to announce major investments and trade in key industries in the country.