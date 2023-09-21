HamberMenu
Sino-Indian border dispute | Ready to discuss issue with full courage, says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Puri Himmat Hain (I have full courage). I am ready for a discussion, I have the confidence to discuss it,” the Defence Minister asserted.

September 21, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 21 said he has the courage to discuss in the Lok Sabha the issue of the border standoff between Indian and Chinese militaries.

While initiating a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements in the space sector in the House, Mr. Singh referred to the country's border security and the role of science in protecting the nation's frontier.

At this, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to the border standoff with China. The Defence Minister responded that he has the courage to discuss the issue.

Puri Himmat Hain (I have full courage). I am ready for a discussion, I have the confidence to discuss it,” he asserted. The ties between India and China have been under severe strain since the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in June 2020.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) were key for normalisation of overall ties.

