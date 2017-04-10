Books on Gandhi relaunched

Three old and seminal publications on Mahatma Gandhi, including Gandhi in Champaran, were on Monday relaunched by the government here in a “restored” format to mark 100 years of his satyagraha.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M. Venkaiah Naidu, while releasing the books, emphasised on the values espoused by the Father of the Nation. “Gandhiji’s life is a valuable lesson of humanity, compassion, determination to achieve desired goals through non-violence and inclusion,” he said.

The publications are — Gandhi in Champaran by D.G. Tendulkar, originally published by the Publication Division in 1957, Romain Rolland and Gandhi Correspondence (1976) and an eight-volume biography of Gandhi by Tendulkar and brought out in 1951.