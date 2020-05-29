Booking period for special trains raised to 120 days

The Ministry of Railways on Thursday increased the advance reservation period for the special passenger trains to 120 days from the 30 days now. They include the 30 trains operational since May 12, as well as the 200 trains that will commence operations on June 1. The changed booking period will be effective from 08:00 hours on May 31, an official statement said.
“Indian Railways has modified instructions for 30 special Rajdhani type trains started w.e.f. 12.05.2020 and 200 Special Mail Express to be introduced w.e.f. 01.06.2020. Ministry of Railways has decided to increase the advance reservation period (ARP) of all Specials notified from 30 days to 120 days,” the statement said.
Booking of parcel and luggage will be permitted in all these 230 trains. Current booking, Tatkal quota allocation of seats, roadside stations will be the same as in regular time tabled trains, it added.
